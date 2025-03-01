BTS’ J-Hope performs Sweet Dreams at Seoul Day 1 HOPE ON THE STAGE concert before official release; check lyrics

BTS' J-Hope's Seoul concert attendees might just be the luckiest fans, as they were the first ones to get to hear his new track, Sweet Dreams, even before its official release. The artist showcased his debut performance on the R&B song at day 1 of HOPE ON THE STAGE concert, at KSPO Dome on February 28. The song sent fans' hearts aflutter as J-Hope masterfully conveyed passion and love through soft, soulful melody.

Sweet Dreams marks a departure from J-Hope's usual style, as he explores a new genre. The song expresses his deep longing for his loved one, craving her presence "any night, any time" like an insatiable hunger. He yearns to take her home and indulge in a night of intense passion, where he'll "take it slow", and make sure she has the best experience. In his imagination, their romantic affair will be a cinematic fantasy come true. He further describes the setting and scenario of their love-filled act.

The lyrics of the part goes like, "Closed curtains, open eyes/Lay down your skin on mine/Leave all the rest to me." The verse is a sensual invitation for an intimate encounter in a private space between two individuals. They are to find warmth and comfort in each other through physical closeness, forming a deep connection. He also expresses a desire to take control of the situation, allowing his partner to surrender to the moment.

Advertisement

She is the only shield he needs from the harsh, cold world. In return, he is willing to offer himself to her completely– "my body, with my heart and my soul". J-Hope romantically confesses, "You light up my world like a diamond", and is willing to give her everything for the rest of his life. Despite anticipating a sleepless night due to their intense closeness, he reassures her that "our dreams gonna be sweet tonight". He never wants to sleep alone, without her from then on.

He candidly reveals his heartfelt longing, saying "I just wanna love you like that", and then tenderly asks her to reciprocate his affection, pleading "love me right back". Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel, will officially drop on March 7 at 2 p.m. KST.