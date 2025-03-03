BTS' J-Hope reveals RM and V are true lovers of Korean meals, while Jimin has unique liking for THIS food

When BTS’ J-Hope opens his fridge to the world on JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator on March 2, 2025, it is anything but ordinary. The K-pop idol’s meticulous organization is on full display, perfectly reflecting his tidy and detail-oriented personality.

The real fun begins when the host asks him which BTS members are the biggest food lovers. J-Hope reveals that BTS members RM and V are true Korean food enthusiasts, always enjoying traditional dishes. He also shares that another BTS member, Jimin, has a childlike palate, favoring dishes like pork cutlet and chicken. It seems each BTS member has their own unique taste when it comes to food!

The excitement surrounding J-Hope’s appearance on the show is high. Fans are eager to find out what he keeps in his fridge. Is it stocked with healthy snacks, midnight treats, or unexpected items? Now, they finally have the answer—and they even know which BTS members have the biggest love for Korean food!

This isn't the only variety show he has appeared on recently. J-Hope was also featured on MBC’s I Live Alone (also known as Home Alone) on February 28, 2025. The episode showcased his luxurious Los Angeles mansion, where he stayed after his military discharge in October 2024 to focus on his solo projects.

On the work front, BTS’ J-Hope is gearing up to drop his digital single Sweet Dreams, featuring American R&B singer Miguel. Set to drop on March 7, 2025, at 2 PM KST, Sweet Dreams promises to showcase J-Hope’s signature artistry while exploring new musical vibes.

J-Hope recently completed his three-day concert series, HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul from February 28 to March 2, 2025. Now he is set to embark on the U.S. leg of his tour, performing in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. His U.S. tour will conclude on April 6, 2025. Following that, he will return to Asia, with scheduled performances in Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka.