BTS' Jimin and Jungkook surprise call J-Hope during birthday live to reveal weight gain; latter SPOILS LV Bag lyrics

On February 18, BTS' J-Hope celebrated his birthday in a special and unforgettable way, connecting with fans on Weverse for a live broadcast filled with heartwarming moments, surprises, and laughter. The rapper, who has been juggling numerous projects, made sure to take time out of his hectic schedule to engage with his beloved ARMY. But this birthday broadcast was more than just an opportunity for J-Hope to thank fans; it also featured surprise appearances from his BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, adding even more excitement to the celebration.

The live stream kicked off with J-Hope casually chatting with fans and sharing updates about his life. However, the real surprise came when Jimin called in unexpectedly. J-Hope immediately put him on speakerphone, giving fans the rare chance to hear Jimin's voice. It had been a while since fans had heard from Jimin, and his shy yet cheerful personality shone through as he nervously admitted, "I feel embarrassed, my face is turning red!" Despite his bashfulness, Jimin still took a moment to send a sweet message to fans, saying, "I love you" before breaking into a playful and impromptu song that had everyone grinning.

But the surprises didn’t end with Jimin’s appearance. As Jimin and J-Hope exchanged jokes, Jungkook’s voice suddenly emerged in the background. It turned out that Jungkook was with Jimin at the time, and fans were in for an extra treat as the three BTS members engaged in a lively conversation.

Jungkook greeted everyone in his signature Busan dialect, bringing a familiar and comforting touch to the conversation. The trio shared a playful chat about their ages, with Jimin exclaiming, "I can’t believe I’m already 31!" Jungkook, who’s about to turn 30, humorously lamented, "I only have six months left in my twenties". J-Hope, taken aback, responded with disbelief, saying, "Wait, you’re 29 already?" To which Jimin added, "This is crazy. I can’t believe Jungkook is almost 30!"

As the fun conversation continued, Jimin revealed a personal detail, telling fans that he had gained about 8-9 kg recently and joked, "I need to start losing weight now. I weigh 67.8 kg. I’m bulky!" J-Hope laughed heartily and remarked, "I haven’t heard someone use the word ‘bulky’ in a while". Jimin, always quick with a witty comeback, quickly added, "But Jungkook is even bigger!" to which J-Hope readily supported him by saying, “Jungkook is huge now”.

This exchange had fans laughing and warmed their hearts, as they got a glimpse of the easy friendship and genuine bond between the BTS members. After some more laughter, Jimin and Jungkook bid farewell, urging J-Hope to take care of himself and wishing him a wonderful birthday.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Fans were treated to yet another special moment when J-Hope accidentally leaked some unreleased lyrics from a track he’s featured on. While casually chatting, J-Hope unintentionally revealed part of the upcoming song LV Bag by Don Toliver and Speedy, which features him and Pharrell Williams.

The track, scheduled for release on February 21, had fans buzzing after J-Hope unknowingly sang, "Party is my specialty. I just want her..." He immediately realized what had happened and halted his singing, embarrassed by his slip-up.