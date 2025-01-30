BTS' J-Hope and G-Dragon share candid moment with Lee Jung Jae in Paris; Squid Game star cheers Rosé's performance

Squid Game's Lee Jung Jae posted a series of pics and videos from his appearance at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes in Paris. His January 30 post featured his cute interactions with K-pop stars BTS' J-Hope and BIGBANG's G-Dragon, BLACKPINK's Rosé and a few foreign celebrities. Fans loved that the artists had fun and enjoyed candid moments.

The Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes was a charity event hosted by France's First Lady Brigitte Macron, on January 23. It featured electrifying K-pop acts by stars like BTS' J-Hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang. In between their tight schedules, the artists found time to unwind by socialising with the others present there. In an unexpected crossover, we saw their bond with veteran actor Lee Jung Jae. Their closeness was evident in the latest post by the Squid Game fame.

Lee Jung Jae's selfie cam included a video with J-Hope and G-Dragon, where the pop stars make the victory sign while the actor waved a hi. G-Dragon held J-Hope close, showing their mutual respect and love for each other. As the BIGBANG member said "freeze" in Korean, referring to Squid Game's Red light, Green light, the other two cracked up. Lee Jung Jae also posted a snippet from G-Dragon's solo performance of his track POWER. The actor also got BLACKPINK's Rosé to make several hand poses while he shot a video with her.

Jung Jae captured Rosé's entry on stage while signing APT. at the Paris gala. The actor actively supported the K-pop performances held at the Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes. He looked happy and giggly in each of the interactions he has with the celebrities there. In a picture, he was even seen hugging singer Katy Perry. Fans loved his contagious smile and called him "the cutest human being ever" in the comments.

A fan commented "I LOVE this whole post. Love seeing you interact with all of these amazing people I admire". Another said, "bro is a fan of laughs". Some even praises his humbleness in being a supporting viewer of the K-pop idols' performances. Overall, the behind-the-scenes photos and videos shared by the actor can be said to have won hearts.