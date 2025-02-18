Jungkook and V’s frequent visits to Japanese restaurant revealed, BTS ARMY celebrates Taekook’s similar interests

BTS ARMY is always eager to keep an eye on Jungkook and V (Kim Taehyung), in terms of their work, small updates about their day-to-day life and military news. Fans were thrilled on February 17, 2025, when restaurant Wasedaya Omotesando posted some news on Instagram about BTS members visiting the restaurant.

The well known food spot shared that BTS' V and Jungkook are regular visitors to their outlets. BTS' leader RM (Kim Namjoon) even visited the restaurant recently and even left his autograph. News of the visit by RM thrilled fans, and news of V and Jungkook's regular visits thrilled fans too.

Sharing RM’s autograph, the owner of the Japanese restaurant wrote, “The leader of BTS, Kim Namjoon, visited our restaurant in Korea, just as V and Jungkook usually do, and gave us his autograph. You can enjoy authentic Korean BBQ at Wasedaya in both Korea and Japan. I’m looking forward to seeing you.” (English translation)

Check out the post here:

The owner also revealed how it was an honour to have these legendary idols eat at the restaurant, letting fans get a peek at their favourite idols' dining out. V aka Kim Taehyung visited the Ichon-dong branch and on the other hand, Jungkook visited the restaurant in the Cheongdam-dong area that opened in 2024. The restaurant mentioned that they didn’t go together to dine at the place.

Fans were thrilled and assumed that Jungkook and V visited the place together as shared in several posts. However, it is clear that fans have missed the post clarifying that the two visited separately. It seems like the restaurant has left such an impression on the members of BTS, that the restaurant's signature dish is also a favorite of the stars!

Currently, V (Kim Taehyung), Jungkook (Jeon), RM (Kim Namjoon), Jimin (Park), and Min Yoongi (SUGA) are serving their mandatory military service and will finish their service in June 2025. Just four months left for 5 members to complete their service. J-Hope and Jin officially returned to civilian life after completing 18 months of mandatory military service in 2024.