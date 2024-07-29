BTS’ Jimin’s track Who becomes fastest K-pop song of 2024 to hit 100 million streams on Spotify

BTS’ Jimin managed to bag yet another achievement with the lead track from his solo album titled MUSE. The track, WHO, amassed a total of 100 million streams on Spotify, making it the fastest K-pop song of 2024 to do so. Although he is currently on hiatus due to his military enlistment, the artist is still gaining immense popularity for his solo work.

On July 29, 2024, BTS’ Jimin managed to garner a total of 100 million plays for his lead single, WHO, on the music streaming platform, Spotify. The song is from his solo comeback album, MUSE, which was released in July 2024. Within just 10 days of its release, the song managed to achieve this milestone. Moreover, it is the fastest K-pop song of 2024 to do so.

The record for the fastest K-pop song to garner 100 million plays is Jungkook’s hit single Seven, which did so in just 6 days, followed by BTS’ Butter, which did so in just 8 days. Jimin released his second solo album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024. Apart from the title track, Who, the album consists of a total of six songs, including the pre-release song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.

The previously released track Closer Than This is also part of the album. Moreover, Slow Dance will be a collaboration song with Sofia Carson, Rebirth, Be Mine, and Interlude: Showtime are also included.

More about BTS' Jimin

Apart from being a BTS member, Jimin is also known for his successful solo career, and he made his solo debut with the album titled Face in 2023. The record included the title track, Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. He will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. The artist is set to appear in a travel show alongside Jungkook titled Are You Sure?! which will be released on August 8, 2024.

