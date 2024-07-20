BTS’ Jimin’s track Who from solo album MUSE grabs top spot on iTunes chart in 112 countries within 24 hours of release

BTS’ Jimin has recently made his solo comeback with a brand new album titled MUSE and it is already dominating the charts within just 24 hours of its release. Moreover, the title track Who has managed to top the iTunes chart in 112 countries and continues to soar. The artist continues to bag achievements even though he remains inactive due to his military enlistment.

BTS' Jimin's track Who tops iTunes charts in 112 countires

On July 20, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that BTS’ Jimin's lead single from his second solo album MUSE has topped the iTunes chart in 112 countries. Some of the regions where it ranked first include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and more.

In addition to Who topping the U.S. chart, Jimin saw several of his new album’s B-sides break into the top 10. Be Mine took the No. 5 spot, Slow Dance (featuring Sofia Carson) came in at No. 6, Rebirth (Intro) secured No. 7, and Interlude: Showtime landed at No. 10.

Furthermore, the album MUSE topped in over 87 regions on the iTunes Top Albums charts including including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. Apart from the title track, Who, the album consists of a total of six songs including the pre-release song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.

The previously released track Closer Than This is also included in the album. Moreover, Slow Dance will be a collaboration song with Sofia Carson, Rebirth, Be Mine, and Interlude: Showtime are also included.



More about BTS' Jimin

Jimin enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. The artist will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. In 2023, the artist made his solo debut with the album titled Face, along with the title track Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record.

