WINNER's Mino and Park Ju Hyun reported to be dating for 2 years; agencies respond

Is WINNER's Mino dating actress Park Ju HYun? The two Korean stars have been embroiled in a dating rumor due to some of their recent sighting together. So far, their agencies have decided to stay tight-lipped only commenting that it is their private matter.

On December 18, WINNER's Mino and Park Ju Hyun suddenly got caught up in a dating rumor. According to reports, the two have been dating for 2 years after they met each other on the set of the 2022 film Seoul Vibe. In addition, rumors have it that the Perfect Family actress has been getting to know the K-pop idol's acquaintances in the music industry.

Another report claimed that Park Ju Hyun and Mino were also spotted working out together at a gym in Gangnam, Seoul. They were also reportedly seen at Yangyang, Gangwon-do. The rumor has been further fueled by reports that the actress received a coffee truck from Song Mino while working on her drama. On the other hand, it is said that Park Ju Hyun attended the launch of the WINNER member's brand Sensorama in 2022.

However, despite the rumors, their agencies have refrained from giving any elaborated response, Mino's agency YG Entertainment stated, "It is difficult to confirm matters related to the artist’s personal life."

On the other hand, Park Ju Hyun's label 935 Entertainment also gave a similar response saying, "We can’t confirm matters that pertain to the actor’s private life. We ask for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, Mino is also embroiled in a controversy regarding his military service. Recently, Dispacth accused him of manipulating his attendance and receiving preferential treatment in his alternative military service. It has been reported that he took a long trip to Hawaii and even after returning to Korea, he barely showed up at work. When the K-media asked his supervisor Mr. L to show CCTV footage to verify his attendance, he allegedly refused. Regarding this, YG Entertainment clarified that all the leaves he took were in accordance with regulations. Mino is currently being investigated by the Military Manpower Administration.

On the other hand, Park Ju Hyun was recently seen in the KBS2 drama Perfect Family.

