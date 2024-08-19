BTS’ Jin on Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island: Know when and where to watch K-pop idol on variety show

Following his military discharge, BTS’ Jin is returning to his variety show vatar with Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. In July, it was confirmed that the actor will be making an appearance in the MBC program hosted by Ahn Jung Hwan. Since then fans have been eagerly awaiting his episode.

According to MBC’s latest update, BTS’ Jin’s episode for Half-star Hotel in Lost Island will air on August 19 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST). South Korean viewers can catch up on the show through the MBC network. The channel may post the episode on their YouTube channel. In addition, it will also be available to stream on Apple TV and the Korean OTT platform Wavve.

A teaser, previewing Jin’s synergy with the other cast members has already been unveiled. In the video, Jin can be seen showcasing his post-military culinary skills, earning praise from his longtime friend Chef Lee Yong Bok, who is also starring in this show alongside him.

The teaser released by MBC featured the BTS member taking over the kitchen, skillfully preparing seafood like conch and oysters for the guests. As he thinly slices the ingredients, showcasing his knife skills, cast members couldn’t help but praise his kitchen expertise.

Advertisement

The variety shows appearance promises Jin’s reconnecting with ARMYs in many ways after his military discharge.

Watch the teaser for Jin’s episode here:

The MBC variety show Half-Star Hotel in Lost Islands features the cast members visiting remote and inhibited islands in South Korea. There, they rebuild and renovate the abandoned house to stay in them for a while. This popular variety show with this interesting concept helps viewers transport to a peaceful island through the screen, away from the hustle and bustle of cities.

Meanwhile, On June 12, 2024, BTS’ eldest member Jin completed his 18-month-long military service and returned home, celebrating the day with bandmates, who are still serving their enlistment.

Soon, The Astronaut singer became busy, further expanding his solo career. He has already confirmed a solo album release this year, raising anticipation among the fans. Jin will now reunite with his six bandmates in 2025 and will subsequently resume BTS activities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay fame Seo Ye Ji to resume work after 2-year hiatus following school bullying controversy