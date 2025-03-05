BTS' Jungkook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition takes New York by storm, fans call him 'Sold Out King'

BTS member Jungkook never fails to impress, and the love for him just keeps growing. His solo exhibition, GOLDEN: The Moments, has taken over New York City, soaring to the number one spot on the Fever ticketing platform.

Tickets went on sale on March 4, 2025, at 1 PM EST, and within just 10 minutes, the first time slot was completely sold out. Not only that—it also made its way into the Top 10 events list overall in New York, once again proving the undeniable star power of this BTS member.

The GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition is scheduled to run from April 11 to May 11, 2025, at 30 Wall St, New York. It offers fans an intimate look into Jungkook's artistic evolution, highlighting key moments from his journey—from his early days with BTS to his rise as a global pop icon. The exhibition also explores the creative process behind his debut solo album, GOLDEN, giving fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience.

Excitement has taken over social media, with fans celebrating the rapid sell-out and hailing Jungkook as the "Sold-Out King" for his consistent record of selling out everything in record time. One fan called the 27-year-old singer the "Main Pop Boy," while another said, "It was inevitable—well deserved!"

Others praised the exhibition’s success despite Jungkook currently serving in the military. "Even without present activities, Jungkook’s exhibition is already a hit before it even opens," one fan noted.

For those planning to visit, the exhibition will be open from 12 PM to 8 PM on weekdays, with the last entry at 7 PM. On weekends, it will run from 10 AM to 9 PM, with the final admission at 8:30 PM. Visitors can stay inside for up to an hour, and weekday guests will receive a small gift while supplies last.

As for Jungkook ’s military service, he enlisted on December 12, 2023, and is expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025. His enlistment aligns with fellow BTS members RM, V, Jimin, and Suga, as the group plans to reunite and continue their musical journey post-discharge.





The overwhelming response to GOLDEN: The Moments not only underscores Jungkook ’s enduring star power but also highlights ARMY’s unwavering support and anticipation for BTS’ return.