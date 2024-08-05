BTS’ Jungkook scripts history as GOLDEN becomes FIRST and ONLY K-pop solo album to amass 4 billion Spotify streams

BTS’ Jungkook continues to showcase his dominance in the K-pop industry. His debut solo album GOLDEN has bagged yet another achievement. It has now surpassed 4 billion streams on Spotify, becoming the first and only K-pop solo album to do so. At the same time, it also became the fastest album by an Asian act to achieve the feat.

According to updates on August 5, Jungkook set a new record as his solo album GOLDEN reached a whopping 4 billion streams on Spotify. With this, it is now the first and only album by a K-pop soloist to achieve the feat. At the same time, released on November 3, 2023, it took approximately 276 days to reach the milestone, becoming the fastest album by an Asian act to hit the stream mark on Spotify.

Congratulations to Jungkook!

GOLDEN is the debut solo album from BTS maknae Jungkook. Released on November 3, 2023, it features a total of eleven tracks including the pre-release Seven.

The rest of the songs are - the title track Standing Next to You, Seven (clean version), title track Standing Next to You, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Closer to You (ft. Major Lazer), Yes or No, Please Don’t Change (feat DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears.

With his debut album, Jungkook solidified his influence in the global music scene, bagging many achievements on prestigious music charts. Upon its release last year, GOLDEN debuted atop Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart.

At the same time, it also earned an impressive spot on Billboard 200 and continued maintaining a stronghold for 10 consecutive weeks, becoming the 1st K-pop solo album to do so on the chart.

On the other hand, the pre-release Seven and the Title track Standing Next to You also broke records left and right.

On the work front, Jungkook released Never Let Go on June 7, 2024, as the song for BTS FESTA 2024. HYBE is now set to hold a solo exhibition from August 30, where they will showcase various exclusive items from Jungkook’s GOLDEN era. Although he won’t be able to attend himself due to ongoing military enlistment, fans are eagerly looking forward to the event.

