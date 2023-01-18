BTS’ maknae Jungkook becomes the fastest Korean artist to achieve THIS milestone on Spotify

Jungkook (BTS) has achieved 800 million streams in the shortest time ever by a Korean singer on Spotify, the world's largest music platform, and shined the image of 'music king'. The 'World Music Awards' (WMA), which is called Europe's Billboard, paid attention to the new record set by Jungkook through social media, saying, "In the history of Spotify, Jungkook recorded 800 million streams in the shortest time as a Korean singer."

The official Twitter account of 'Chart Data', which delivers real-time global music charts, award ceremonies, and news, said, "Jungkook has surpassed 800 million streams in all Spotify credits." In addition, 'Update Charts' and 'Spin or Bin Music' were also highlighted by delivering the news of the new record. Jungkook recorded 800 million streams in 338 days with his Spotify account opened on February 11 2022.

On Jungkook's Spotify account, the '2022 Qatar World Cup' soundtrack 'Dreamers', solo song 'Stay Alive', and collaborative song 'Left and Right' are uploaded, and It recorded 800 million streams with only three songs, boasting 'incomparable' popularity and vocal influence on the platform. Previously, Jungkook recorded 700 million streams on Spotify in just 309 days, the shortest period for a Korean singer ever, and showed a super-high potential with 100 million streams rising in less than a month, 29 days.

Jungkook’s achievements:

Along with this, Jungkook recorded 100 million streams in 89 days, 200 million in 149 days, 300 million in 180 days, 400 million in 213 days, 500 million in 254 days, and 600 million in 288 days. In December, Jungkook's Spotify account surpassed the number of monthly listeners of 22,961,862, recording the second highest figure after BTS among all K-pop singers. Jungkook recently recorded 5.7 million followers in the shortest time as an Asian solo singer, and proved his presence on the world's largest music platform by ranking first in the most listened to K-pop solo artist in Spotify's year-end year-end 'Top K-pop Artist of 2022'.

Jungkook was selected as one of the '200 Greatest Singers of All Time' announced by Rolling Stone, a prominent American music media. Jungkook is the only Korean male singer to have the honor of being named. Jungkook took first place in the vote for 'The Most Popular Soloist 2022' held at the Shining Awards, a global fan voting site that ended on December 31. Jungkook competed with the world's biggest stars in the vote, and after a tight battle with pop star Justin Bieber, he won a total of 79,679 votes and took the first place with a vote rate of 36.08%.

Following Jungkook, Justin Bieber came in 2nd with 34.14% of the vote, followed by Taylor Swift in 3rd, Harry Styles in 4th, BTS J-Hope in 5th, Drake in 6th, and Ed Sheeran in 7th, IU at 8th, Ariana Grande at 9th, and Rihanna at 10th. In particular, according to the organizers, the candidates in question were the people who had ranked first in search terms until recently, so it is all the more meaningful that they won first place among the top 10 solo singers with 'incomparable' popularity and influence around the world.

On the other hand, on November 20, Jungkook performed the official World Cup soundtrack 'Dreamers' as a Korean singer 'first' at the opening ceremony of the '2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar' held at the Alkor Al Bite Stadium in Qatar. They sang passionately and made a mark in history, proving the powerful power of Jungkook’s live performances with different classes in front of people around the world.

Jungkook of the group BTS has been ranked #1 on the list of 'World's Most Handsome Men' for the second year in a row. Jungkook took first place with 1,303,748 votes. Second place went to Chinese actor and singer Xiao Zhan. The difference between the first and second places reached 270,000 votes. As a result, Jungkook took first place in the voting for the second consecutive year following 2021. Meanwhile, besides Jungkook, many other Korean stars have been listed, including Lee Min Ho at 4th, BTS Jin at 6th, Lee Joon Gi at 7th, BTS V at 8th, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo at 9th, and Ji Chang Wook at 10th.

Jungkook’s nomination:

Recently, the '2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards', one of the popular music awards ceremonies in the United States, announced the nominees for awards in major categories through its official website and social media. Among them, Jungkook was nominated for the 'Best Music Video' category for his collaboration song 'Left and Right' with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. Jungkook became the 'first' K-pop solo singer to be nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards and was the first and only K-pop figure to be nominated at an influential awards ceremony in the United States. Attention was paid to whether it would continue to the glory of the award.

