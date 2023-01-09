Happy JK Day: Looking back at BTS’ maknae Jungkook’s best moments in 2022 feat Dreamers and more

January 9 has been declared as Jungkook Day since Jungkook himself said that it will be a day for ARMYs and him so on this day all the fans come together and share the best moments shared with him over the year and what they look forward to in the new year. This special day holds a lot of meaning for the both of them.

On January 1st, Jungkook was selected as one of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time announced by Rolling Stone, a prominent American music media outlet. Jungkook was the only Korean male singer to have the honor of being named. Rolling Stone evaluated Jungkook as "a powerful performer and a singer with very natural talent. He always presents new ad-libs and unexpected vocal riffs."

According to the latest chart released by Billboard (as of January 7), Jungkook's '2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar' official soundtrack 'Dreamers' ranked 5th in 'World Digital Song Sales'. 'Dreamers' charted on the 'World Digital Song Sales' chart for 6 consecutive weeks, ranking in the top 5 following last week. 'Dreamers' ranked 120th on the 'Global 200', which is compiled in more than 200 countries and regions around the world based on online streaming and digital sales, 66th on the 'Global (excluding the US)', and 15th on the 'Malaysian Song'. It boasted the power of the sound source that entered the week in a row.

Previously, 'Left and Right' and 'Dreamers' were ranked 2nd and 7th most requested songs in 2022 announced by 'Most Requested Live' of iHeartRadio, a famous American radio program. Each climbed to the top, realizing the hot popularity of the local public. 'Dreamers' was the first official World Cup soundtrack to ever top Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart, as well as sweeping the World Digital Song Sales Chart for two weeks in a row, marking a new milestone in history.

Jungkook’s popularity:

Jungkook showed off his popularity and presence by posting his name as No. 1 in 'Best K-Pop Idol'. The media said of Jungkook, "He is known as one of the most popular members of BTS. He tends to steal the show during concerts with his angelic visuals and impressive dancing and singing skills." In addition, on the '2022 Year-End Genius Korea Chart' chart selected by 'Genius Korea' of the US digital music media Genius, he ranked first in the 'Top Male Soloists' and his own. With the solo song 'Stay Alive', he won 2 crowns by climbing to No. 1 on the Top K-OST Songs.

So let’s take a look at some of his best moments in 2023 :-

Jungkook took part in the FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack Dreamers MV as well as the opening performance, becoming the first K-Pop artist to feature on a FIFA soundtrack. The music video surpassed 100 million views by January 1. The 'Dreamers' music video, which is ranked 16th on YouTube's most popular music video, also gained popularity by ranking first in cumulative views on FIFA's official YouTube channel. The opening ceremony video of Jungkook from BTS performing 'Dreamers' at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, which was released on FIFA's official YouTube channel on November 20, exceeded 43.7 million views. The song was a pathbreaker as it displayed K-Pop to the rest of the world.