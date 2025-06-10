BTS' RM and V thank TXT for supportive letters on military discharge, praise BIGHIT MUSIC juniors' Love Language

Finally, it's D-day for RM and V's military discharge—the much-awaited occasion not only thrilled fans but also fellow K-pop stars. The BTS duo received bouquets, cake, and a special setup from the BIGHIT team for conducting a live broadcast.

They engaged with fans after an 18-month hiatus and shared their military experiences with them. The duo also showed off the welcome gifts their TXT hoobaes (juniors) gave them, thrilling fans.

See how TXT members welcomed back BTS seniors RM and V

Kim Namjoon (aka RM) and Kim Taehyung (aka V) received pretty bouquets and handwritten letters from the TXT members. RM took all of their names and thanked Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai for the meaningful gesture. He called them "our friends from TXT" while reading the letters along with V.

The BTS leader stated, "thank you so much for writing rolling papers for us," and V, moved by the heartfelt write-up, exclaimed with a "Wow."

Both RM and V expressed how "touched" they were by receiving a welcome message for their only BIGHIT MUSIC juniors – TOMORROW X TOGETHER. If you are wondering about the other labelmates, they are all part of HYBE's subsidiaries, not BIGHIT.

More BTS X TXT crumbs

During the June 10 live broadcast, RM revealed that he had heard TXT's recent release, Love Language, and shared his positive review with a thumbs up, saying, "it's good."

It seemed like one of the members mentioned the song in the letter, asking if the BTS members had heard it. RM mentioned coming across the song while searching for workout playlists on a music streaming app. "I always have my algorithm set to K-pop music when I work out, including TXT," he revealed.

Overall, V and RM basked in the warm welcome from the TXT members. The camaraderie and affection between the labelmates were on full display, highlighting the strong bond that they share.

