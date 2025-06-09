BTS projects 'WE ARE BACK' at HYBE HQ ahead of RM, SUGA, V, Jimin and Jungkook's military discharge, fans celebrate

BTS ARMY, gear up! Your beloved K-pop stars– RM, SUGA Jimin, V and Jungkook's military discharges are right around the corner. With them set to return in just a few days, fans and their industry colleagues are all in celebratory mood. Their agency also prepared interesting spectacles as part of their warm welcome to the boys and also for the ensuing 12th anniversary (on June 13) of BTS.

Huge "WE ARE BACK" projection at HYBE headquarters

BTS' agency HYBE Labels projected a huge "WE ARE BACK" text at their main building. The big texts' letters W and A were stylized in the form of symbols of BTS and ARMY– ⟭⟬ and ⟬⟭. The management label has been making creative projections with meaningful messages ahead of BTS' debut anniversaries for quite some years now. Last year, they projected 아포방포 (APOBANGPO), which means ARMY forever, BANGTAN forever.

It indicated to the strong, unbreakable bond of love between the artists and their fans. The term was coined by Jungkook during one of his fancafe chants back in 2019. In 2023, BTS Presents Everywhere was the message put up by the company for the boy band. This year's spectacle is even more special as it marks the highly-anticipated return of 5 of the members of BTS. Fans were thrilled on spotting it on D-2 of Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung's return.

Check out fan reactions to BTS' "WE ARE BACK" projection

According to BTS ARMY, "WE ARE BACK is the most powerful line someone can ever write on a building." They flooded X (formerly Twitter) with hashtags like "BTS IS BACK, "BTS FESTA IS COMING" and "KINGS ARE COMING BACK." Some even urged the company to "make the building purple" to mark the combined special occasion of their 12th anniversary and the return of the group's 5 members.

Overall, it can be said that the wait for the BTS members' return is unmatched.

Here's the BTS members' discharge schedule:

RM and V: June 10

Jimin and Jungkook: June 11

SUGA: June 21 (enlisted as a public service worker)

