BTS’ RM spills on what’s coming next during live with V following military discharge: ‘Made some plans…’

June 10, 2025: It's a day ARMYs have been waiting for! RM and V of BTS got officially discharged from South Korea's military service. But the celebration didn't end there. Just hours after completing their duties, the duo surprised fans with a Weverse Live broadcast. They were still dressed in their military uniforms and glowing with excitement.

RM hints about the future

In their first live stream since returning to civilian life, RM and V appeared radiant in their military attire. It drew gasps from fans for their post-service visuals: leaner, stronger, and even more striking than before. With genuine smiles and easy chemistry, they chatted warmly with fans. They both express their gratitude and tease about what's to come.

During the broadcast, RM shared a brief update that sent hearts racing: "We've made some plans. If you wait for us a bit… We've stayed far from you so long. Didn't make any songs during the military duty." His words immediately sparked excitement online.

Although RM kept the details under wraps, fans are already convinced that whatever he and the members are preparing will be nothing short of a masterpiece. With every word carefully chosen and his quiet confidence shining through, anticipation is at an all-time high. ARMYs are holding their breath, eager to discover what creative surprises lie ahead in BTS' next chapter.

Official discharge ceremony draws crowd in Chuncheon

Earlier in the day, the two BTS members took part in a discharge event. It was held at Sports Park in Sinbuk-eup, Chuncheon, where they were met with cheers, balloons, banners, and applause from fans. The atmosphere was celebratory and emotional, with both RM and V receiving large bouquets as they bid farewell to their military chapters.

RM’s saxophone returns for a surprise cameo

In a playful moment that delighted longtime fans, RM brought out his famous saxophone. He reprises the lighthearted gesture he made during Jin’s discharge last year. The instrument has become something of a symbol of celebration among the BTS members. It’s also a subtle sign for many that the family is slowly reuniting.

The countdown to full BTS reunion begins

With Jin, J-Hope, RM, and V now officially discharged, anticipation is building for the return of Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA. They are all set to complete their service this month of June. As ARMYs gear up for what’s next, one thing is clear: BTS’s next era is on the horizon, and fans are ready for it, no matter how long it takes.

