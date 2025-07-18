Harry Potter TV Series: Cillian Murphy or Matt Smith? Fans Guess Voldemort Casting as HBO Locks Actor But Keeps it Hidden

The Harry Potter TV series has kept the fans intrigued over the casting of Voldemort. According to media reports, HBO has locked in an actor to play the villainous character, but the makers will not reveal the identity ahead of time.

While the show based on J.K. Rowling’s novels is highly anticipated, fans wonder if Cillian Murphy or Matt Smith will play the role of the main antagonist.

As the guessing game continues over the actor playing Voldemort, it is clear that Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed the character in the Harry Potter movies, will not reprise his role in the TV show.

Who will play Voldemort in the Harry Potter TV series?

Amid the secrecy around the star playing the role of Voldemort, media reports claim that it is deliberate strategy of the makers. The decision echoes the character’s 'He Who Must Not Be Named' tagline, reinforcing the aura of mystery and fear surrounding Voldemort’s identity.

Meanwhile, the rumors circulating on the internet have provided two names, who could be the perfect fit for the role. The character could be convincingly portrayed by either Matt Smith or Cillian Murphy, according to fans.

The Oscar-winning star was particularly the pick between the two, which even Fiennes approved. Previously, it was reported that Murphy was roped in for the character of Professor Quirrell.

Though no confirmation was given by the Warner Bros. Studios, the CEO, Channing Dungey, said, “We’re still weighing a couple of different options there, so we’re not quite ready there yet. That’s an important role to get right.”

Later, it was confirmed that the role went to Luke Thallon.

What is the Harry Potter TV series about?

The Harry Potter TV series was announced first in 2023, and since then, the fans have been excited over the wizard story returning to the screens. Earlier this month, HBO released the first looks of Harry Potter and Rubeus Hagrid, portrayed by Dominic McLaughlin and Nick Frost, respectively.

The storyline of the show will be based on the novels by the popular author, Rowling. Each of the seven books will be adapted into a separate season.

The show will be debuted on the TV screens in 2027.

