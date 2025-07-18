Hari Hara Veera Mallu US Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan's film records poor pre-sales of USD 220K for premieres

Pawan Kalyan is all set to return to the screens after a break of 3 years with Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Co-starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sathyaraj, and Bobby Deol, the period drama is registering poor advance bookings in the US for its premiere shows.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu registers poor advance sales of USD 220K, with 6 days in hand

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, the first part of the duology period drama needs to show better trends in its advance sales. Based on tracked data by @Venky_Bo, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has generated approximately USD 220,000 in pre-sales for its premiere shows in North America.

The data is tracked from 1110 shows, with around 420 locations in the US. According to reports, the movie has sold around 7,900 tickets as of Friday morning (July 18).

The underwhelming pre-bookings indicate a lack of hype and awareness around the project among the audience. However, it is still 6 days away from the release. One can only hope for a rush in the advance bookings in the coming days. If it manages to see some big jumps, it shall open with a respectable figure in North America.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu release date

The domestic booking of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is yet to open. It will be interesting to see whether the movie registers an early rush in pre-sales in India or not. Given Pawan Kalyan's stardom, the film is expected to open big in the Telugu belt. However, it will have to prove its worth to succeed at the box office.

Planned as a two-part release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part One: Sword vs Spirit is releasing on July 24, 2025, across the world. The movie was officially announced in September 2020. The production witnessed several roadblocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Kalyan's political commitments.

