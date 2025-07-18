Ronth OTT Release: When and where to watch Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan starrer police procedural drama

Ronth, the Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan starrer Malayalam-language movie, hit the big screens on June 13, 2025. A month after theatrical release, the film is all set to begin streaming.

When and where to watch Ronth

Ronth is geared up for release on the OTT platform JioHotstar from July 22, 2025. The official confirmation was made by the streaming platform through their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Sharing the update, they wrote, “Ready for Night-Patrol! Ronth will be streaming from 22 July exclusively on Jiohotstar.” Originally in Malayalam, the movie will be available in dubbed languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Check out the OTT update here:

Official trailer and plot of Ronth

Ronth (meaning Patrol) is a police procedural drama. The film narrates a gripping tale about two police officers, Yohannan and Dinnath, who engage in a night patrol around town.

With Yohannan being a seasoned officer and Dinnath, a rookie cop, the movie focuses on how they grapple with their personal demons, moral dilemmas, and rising tensions. How they manage to overcome the long and dark night forms the rest of the story.

Cast and crew of Ronth

Ronth, starring Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan in the leading roles, features an ensemble cast of actors like Arun Cherukavil, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Krisha Kurup, Lakshmi Menon, Carmen S. Mathew, Sajan Sebastian, Kumaradas, Kochouseph Chittilappilly, Nandutty, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the movie features cameo appearances by Sudhi Koppa and Rajesh Madhavan.

Ronth is written and directed by Nayattu fame Shahi Kabir. The film, jointly bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Rathish Ambat, Renjith EVM, and Jojo Jose, is musically crafted by Anil Johnson.

With Manesh Madhavan handling the cinematography, the flick is edited by Praveen Mangalath. Ronth is said to have become a hit at the box office with critical praise from critics.

Moving ahead, Roshan Mathew is currently filming for the Malayalam movie, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. The film is said to be a WWE-inspired actioner. The actor also has ventures like Ithiri Neram and Chera in his lineup.

On the other hand, Dileesh Pothan will next appear in the lead role for Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil.

