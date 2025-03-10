BTS’ SUGA gets an epic birthday shoutout from Steve Aoki with a ‘Mic Drop’ moment at Puerto Rico concert

BTS member SUGA’s 32nd birthday turned into a global celebration, with none other than world-renowned DJ and producer Steve Aoki making sure the special occasion didn’t go unnoticed. While Suga himself remained absent from social media, his birthday was still marked spectacularly as Aoki honored him during a live performance in Puerto Rico.

On March 9, Aoki took to X to share a thrilling moment from his concert, where he gave a heartfelt birthday shoutout to SUGA before playing his famous Mic Drop remix. In the clip, Aoki excitedly addressed the audience, saying, “Happy Birthday, SUGA. All the way from Puerto Rico. BTS ARMY & Steve Aoki, we love you. Had to drop the mic to celebrate.”

The audience’s reaction was electric as Aoki played the Mic Drop remix, a track that holds a special place in BTS and ARMY history. The energy in the venue soared, with fans vibing to the beat while celebrating SUGA’s birthday in their own way. Alongside the video, Aoki captioned his post, "Happy bday to the bro Suga!!" As soon as the video was posted, BTS’ dedicated fandom, ARMY, flooded social media with gratitude toward Aoki. Fans praised the DJ not only for remembering SUGA’s birthday but also for continuously supporting BTS throughout the years.

Although the birthday tribute was widely appreciated, SUGA himself remained silent on social media, which left many fans wondering about his whereabouts. Since his DUI controversy last year, the BTS rapper has maintained a low profile, avoiding public statements or online interactions. Fans had been hoping that he might break his silence on his birthday, but instead, it was Aoki’s special shoutout that brought joy and excitement to the day. Despite SUGA’s absence, ARMY ensured that his birthday became a trending topic worldwide, with hashtags and fan tributes flooding social media platforms.

Moreover, Steve Aoki’s relationship with BTS dates back to 2017, when he collaborated with the group on a remix of their hit song Mic Drop. The remix quickly became a fan favorite and even secured a spot on BTS’ 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear. The partnership didn’t stop there; later that year, Aoki teamed up with BTS once again for the song Waste It on Me, which was included in his 2018 album Neon Future III. Waste It on Me was a groundbreaking collaboration as it marked BTS’s first fully English-language song and further solidified its presence in the global music industry.

Their friendship extends beyond just music. Fans got an intimate look at their close bond in the documentary SUGA: Road to D-Day, where Suga visited Aoki’s home. In one touching scene, Aoki proudly showed SUGA framed photos of BTS in his studio, signifying the deep respect he holds for the group. These moments have only strengthened fans’ admiration for their friendship, making Aoki’s birthday tribute even more meaningful.

With BTS currently focusing on solo activities due to their military enlistments, moments like these serve as heartwarming reminders of the deep connections they have built within the global music industry. While SUGA has remained silent for now, fans remain hopeful that he will return to the spotlight when the time is right.