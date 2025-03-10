Was BTS' SUGA seen presenting cake to J-Hope for Sweet Dreams release? Fans speculate over hand cameo

J-Hope’s latest track, Sweet Dreams, is dominating the charts, with fans celebrating its success through dance collaborations and viral trends. However, what has truly caught ARMY’s attention isn’t just the song—it’s a single, mysterious detail in a circulating image.

A photo making the rounds online shows J-Hope receiving a cake from someone, but only their right hand is visible. This seemingly minor detail has sparked intense speculation among fans, with many convinced that the hand belongs to none other than BTS’ SUGA. The distinct shape, veins, and overall appearance of the hand have led fans to believe this could be a subtle cameo from the rapper, who has remained out of the spotlight for months.

Given SUGA’s long silence, especially on his recent birthday, March 9, 2025, this possible sighting has deeply moved fans. One ARMY member emotionally shared, “The tears won’t stop! Is this their way of telling us he’s coming back soon? And on his birthday, of all days?” Another fan exclaimed, “How did I not notice this before?!” Another one shares, “You saying that’s Yoongi?”

Advertisement

However, not everyone is convinced. Some skeptics argue that the perspective might be misleading, making the hand appear different from SUGA’s. Others point out that J-Hope’s expression doesn’t match his usual reactions when interacting with SUGA.

One fan reasoned, “I considered it too, but the angle makes the hand look smaller.” Another added, “This person has beautiful hands, but I don’t think it’s SUGA.”

BTS' Suga has been keeping a low profile following his DUI case in 2024. The rapper, whose real name is Min Yoongi, was fined for operating an electric scooter while intoxicated in Seoul on August 6, 2024.

Advertisement

His blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.227 percent, over three times the legal limit. He was fined KRW 15 million (approximately USD 11,200), and the case was settled without trial. Since then, Suga has refrained from public appearances and social media activity.

BTS' Suga is currently fulfilling his mandatory service as a public service worker in the social sector. The Daechwita singer began his service on September 22, 2023, and is set to complete his term on June 21, 2025. Until then, he will continue his duties in the public sector.