Did you know: BTS' J-Hope's Mic Drop performance at Paris Gala was missing special sound by fellow member Jin?

BTS' J-Hope set the stage on fire at Paris's Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes on January 23. He opened the charity event with his dynamic performance of MORE, On The Street and also BTS' 2018 banger Mic Drop. Fans filled the venue with loud cheers for the K-pop idol while he performed. Amidst all the loud noise, they didn't fail to notice J-Hope's version of the Mic Drop performance being different from the OT7 one.

In the OT7 performance, BTS' SUGA dropped his microphone at the end of his rap verse, and it created a distinct sound. However, the sound wasn't caused by the transducer's falling; instead, it was human-made. BTS' oldest member Jin created the sound with his mouth every time SUGA performed that part. In the Paris gala, as J-Hope performed solo, without the members, he himself had to cover everyone's part, leading to a lack of mic-dropping sound.

Fans also noticed another interesting thing about that specific part. SUGA usually swapped the microphone he sang the entire song with for another one, which was meant just for dropping. One of his backup dancers usually helped him exchange the mic. But in J-Hope's Paris performance, he dropped the mic he was singing with. Fans even called his mic "fake," as it wasn't the one meant for dropping.

They also missed Jin's special sound effects, which made the performance even more iconic. The BTS ARMYs (BTS' fandom) who watched the performance live didn't make J-Hope feel the absence of the other members. They screamed the entire group's fanchant, just how they do in the K-pop boyband's OT7 acts. The fans expressed their euphoria as they anticipated the group's reunion following SUGA's discharge from mandatory military service.

Advertisement

They made the hashtag 'WE ARE SO BACK' trend on social media, sharing clips of the fan chants during J-Hope's electrifying performance. The K-pop idol also took to his Instagram story to share a thrilling performance clip from the event's official YouTube channel on January 29. He captioned his energetic Mic Drop stage as "Sorry. Mom," a nod to bandmate SUGA's memorable verse in the song.