'Yoongi hyung?': BTS' J-Hope mentions SUGA for the first time since DUI controversy; fans burst into tears

BTS’ J-Hope recently held his Sweet Dreamland LIVE fan event, where he interacted with fans, answered their questions, and shared fun moments with the audience. However, one particular moment stood out and quickly became a hot topic among fans worldwide: J-Hope mentioned SUGA for the first time since his DUI controversy, making it an emotional moment for ARMY.

During the Q&A session, fans asked J-Hope a thought-provoking question: “If you were born again, which BTS member would you want to be?” At first, J-Hope seemed caught off guard by the question, hesitating before playfully answering, “Wow, this is hard. Just be born as J-Hope.” His initial response drew laughter from the crowd, but he continued contemplating his options.

Advertisement

After a moment of thought, he began naming different members, saying, “Who should I pick? V? Jungkook? Jin’s not bad.” He then jokingly added, “How does it feel to be that handsome?” causing the audience to burst into laughter. “I want to be born as someone with a completely different personality than me,” he revealed.

As he continued to deliberate, the crowd suddenly erupted, loudly shouting “Yoongi!!” in unison, referring to BTS' SUGA. The moment took J-Hope by surprise, and he responded with a laugh, repeating, “Yoongi hyung?” Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as this was the first time J-Hope had publicly mentioned SUGA since his DUI incident in August 2024.

Advertisement

Despite the audience’s enthusiasm, J-Hope ultimately made a different choice, stating, “I’ll choose Seokjin. I see him often, and I think he’s really unique. He really lives a different life and thinks so differently from me. I think that would be fun.” His answer was met with cheers, but fans couldn’t help but dwell on the rare mention of SUGA.

Meanwhile, since SUGA’s DUI controversy, he has remained noticeably absent from social media, leaving fans concerned about his well-being. The rapper, who is currently enlisted in the military, has not posted any updates on Weverse or Instagram since August 2024, leading to speculation about when, or if, he will return to the public eye. With SUGA’s birthday approaching on March 9, many fans are hoping that he will finally break his silence and reconnect with ARMY. His prolonged absence has been particularly difficult for fans, as he has always been there to cheer fans with his wise words.

Advertisement

J-Hope’s mention of SUGA, though brief, sparked a wave of emotions within the fandom. Many took to social media to express their feelings. For now, ARMY continues to support BTS and cherish these small moments that remind them of the deep bond between the members.