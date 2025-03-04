When SUGA was sad about not getting to blow birthday candles and then busted BTS members' surprise on PTD stage

As BTS’ SUGA approaches his 32nd birthday on March 9, 2025, ARMYs are feeling nostalgic, reminiscing about a heartwarming moment from the Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul concert in 2022. Fans have been sharing a beloved throwback clip where BTS surprised SUGA with a special birthday celebration. At that time, SUGA expressed sadness about not being able to blow out the candles on his birthday.

The resurfaced video shows Suga sitting with the other members before the concert, joking that he hadn’t blown out any candles on his birthday. He playfully warned them not to say "Happy Birthday" since the day had already passed. The members played along, with RM insisting nothing was planned, while J-Hope laughed and admitted, “We can’t fool you.” Knowing BTS’ tradition of birthday surprises, Suga was certain they had something up their sleeves.

As the video continues, the moment of surprise unfolds. A day after his birthday, on March 10, 2022, BTS paused their performance to sing Happy Birthday to Suga. Smiling brightly, he danced along as the crowd cheered. Korean ARMYs took the celebration to the next level by holding up cat-shaped signs spelling out "Yoongi," which made him grin warmly at the audience.

The old video has grabbed the attention of the audience and fans simply can’t wait for Suga’s birthday. One fan says “This video made me so happy. Thank you for uploading’, another one comments, “That Gwenchanaaaaa".

After this unforgettable celebration, Suga continued his activities with BTS until September 22, 2023, when he began his mandatory military service in South Korea. Due to a previous shoulder injury, he was assigned to serve as a social service worker rather than on active duty. He is set to complete his service on June 21, 2025, making him the last BTS member to return. His discharge will mark a significant moment for ARMYs, as it will reunite all seven members, opening the door for BTS’s long-awaited full-group activities.

As Suga’s birthday approaches, fans are eagerly wondering if he will make an appearance on Weverse— perhaps with a live stream or a heartfelt post to thank ARMYs— or if he will choose to stay quiet this year. Suga has been keeping a low profile since his DUI incident in 2024, but ARMYs continue to stand by him, cherishing the memories they've created together over the years.