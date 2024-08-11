BTS’ SUGA to be summoned by police for further investigation into drunk driving incident involving electric scooter; Report

BTS’ SUGA has been in the headlines for the past few days after his drunk driving incident came to light. As per the latest reports, police plan on summoning him to obtain a formal statement and further investigate the DUI case involving an electric scooter. A source from the police revealed that when the BTS member was taken to the police station on the night of the incident, his intoxicated state didn’t provide much insight into the situation.

On August 11, the Korean media outlet Herald Economy reported that SUGA would soon be summoned by the police for his ongoing DUI case. Yongsan Police Station in Seoul is currently coordinating the date of his appearance. They plan to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the DUI incident and also the amount of alcohol he consumed.

According to the report, when SUGA was first taken to the police station following the incident, the cops couldn’t recognize him as a BTS member. Moreover, his intoxicated state also didn’t allow him to conduct a thorough investigation. So, he was sent home after a breathalyzer test. But this time, the police plan on questioning him further as well as obtaining a formal statement.

For the unversed, on the night of August 6, the rapper reportedly fell off his electric scooter in front of his residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu. When a nearby patrolling officer went to assist him, he noticed his intoxicated state and administered a sobriety test. Although the test result wasn’t initially made public, it was said to have been somewhere between 0.08% to 0.2%.

As soon as the incident came to light, BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC made a hasty statement saying SUGA was riding an electric kickboard under the influence. However, later from JTBC Newsroom, a CCTV footage was released which said different.

In the video, a person alleged to be SUGA was seen driving an electric scooter at 30 km/h. Later, reports also emerged mentioning his blood alcohol content to be 0.2275, which is almost eight times higher than the legal limit for driving in South Korea. The BTS member may now face criminal charges equivalent to driving a car under the influence.

