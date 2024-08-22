BTS' SUGA's police questioning for DUI case not scheduled for August 22; BIGHIT MUSIC states, 'Cannot confirm date'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

The Police and BTS' SUGA's agency BIGHIT MUSIC have denied reports stating that the idol is scheduled to appear for police questioning on August 22. The idol was found drunk driving an electric scooter earlier this August. He is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and is serving as a social service worker.

According to reports released by some media outlets on August 21, BTS' SUGA was scheduled to appear for police questioning on August 22. In the early hours of August 22, reporters started gathering outside the police station to get a glimpse of SUGA as he went for questioning. However, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station announced that the police questioning date for his drunk driving electric scooter case is still being scheduled.

BIGHIT MUSIC also confirmed the denial and stated that BTS' SUGA will not be appearing for police questioning today (that is August 22). They added that the date for his questioning cannot be confirmed right now and they also apologized for the false news report.

BTS' SUGA is under police investigation for driving an electric scooter under the influence. On August 6, the rapper was found by 3 police personnel who were patrolling as the idol fell on the road as he was on his way back home. The police smelt alcohol on him and he was promptly taken to the district's police station. SUGA has been under strong public scrutiny due to the recent controversy.

On August 7, BTS' SUGA responded to the reports claiming that he is under police investigation for drunk driving an electrical scooter. The idol confirmed the reports and apologized with a Weverse post. He detailed how he ended up riding the electric scooter and also explained that he was unaware of the traffic laws about the vehicle.

BTS member SUGA wrote a personal apology admitting the drunk driving electric scooter incident. His agency BIGHIT MUSIC also confirmed the reports and released a statement explaining the situation. In his apology, the idol explained that he was on his way back home and ended up renting an electric scooter and fell near his home.

