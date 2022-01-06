BTS' V, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo & TREASURE's Haruto take top spots as the most handsome faces of K Pop in 2021

'Mirror Mirror on the wall, who is the most handsome of em all'! Well, the mirror may not have answers to these burning questions but we do have! THE 100 released their '100 Most Handsome K-Pop Artists of 2021' and we are happy to report that ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, BTS' V and TREASURE's Haruto took the top three spots in the most handsome faces of K-pop in 2021 list.

Over a thousand male K-pop idols were up for the title of 'Most Handsome Face.' Eventually, 500 male idols were selected as nominees. The rankings for this list were determined through fan vote and by critics' choices. Only 100 male K-pop idols were able to make it to the list, with one claiming the title of the most handsome face! ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo ranked first, followed by BTS' V! TREASURE's Haruto took the third spot, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu is placed fourth, BTS' Jungkook came in fifth, followed by TREASURE's Asahi at the sixth spot, Stray Kids' Hyunjin ranked seventh, NCT's Taeyong came in eighth, THE BOYZ's Juyeon ranked ninth and finally, ENHYPEN's Jake rounded up at the tenth spot.

Previously, BTS' V ranked third in the 'World's 100 Most Handsome Faces' by TC Candler in 2021. V consistently entered the top 100 for six years, but he recorded his all-time high rank in 2017, where he placed first. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo ranked 41st on the same list. The publication is expected to release a female version of the same soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

