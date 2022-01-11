BTS’ V, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon, EXO’s Kai & more: Who will be crowned as Fashionista?

Classics to out-of-the-box, the Korean entertainment industry has been riddled with style-forward individuals who have always come together to become some of the most sought after artists in the world of fashion.

BTS’ V has been found at the forefront of multiple sold-out looks and BLACKPINK’s Jennie is not far behind with her revolutionary styling. Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon is a staple on the list being a model originally, while EXO’s Kai has been steadily establishing himself as one.

SEVENTEEN’s THE8 is known for his unique looks meanwhile MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa owns her fashion. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has been a pioneer of styling over the years. Actors Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been have given rise to countless enviable looks all through their portrayals over the years.

