BTS’ V loses 2 kg within 4 days to avoid looking ‘messy’ during Paris visit, fans warn him against extreme diet

BTS member Taehyung (V) has once again captured fans' attention with his candid remarks about extreme weight loss. During a Weverse live broadcast on July 6, Taehyung shared that he had dropped 2 kilograms in just four days. It's a result of intense preparation for his return to the global spotlight after military discharge.

The broadcast was streamed directly from Paris, where Taehyung is currently staying for CELINE's Spring/Summer 2025 show. It offered an intimate glimpse into the idol's recent schedule, struggles, and sincere connection with his fans.

V talks about diet

As he chatted with fans, Taehyung revealed that he had been following a strict diet to prepare for his CELINE appearance on July 6. In his own words, he didn't want to appear "messy" or unprepared, especially since it had been a long time since he'd last interacted with ARMY in person.

The result? He went from 68 kg down to 66 kg in just four days, a significant drop for such a short span of time. The singer explained that this was part of his effort to present a refined image during the event.

Despite his playful attitude during the live, the physical toll was apparent. He admitted to feeling so hungry during his diet that even his ribs began to ache. In his words, "I was so hungry that my ribs hurt."

V jokingly announced that the diet was over, and he was now ready to eat freely, without any guilt or restriction. He said, "There's nothing to do after this, and since it's a preparation period, now I need to eat."

Fans worry despite the humor in V's words

While the moment carried an upbeat and casual vibe, it sparked an outpouring of concern online. Many fans voiced their unease about the sudden weight drop. They questioned whether such a diet was safe, especially given the short timeline.

Social media was filled with comments from ARMY. They urge Taehyung to prioritize his health and well-being. Many are praising his dedication, but they hope he avoids pushing his limits in the future.

What has V been up to these past few days in Paris?

Taehyung’s presence in Paris has been marked by back-to-back moments of elegance and warmth. On July 6, he attended the CELINE fashion show alongside his close friend, actor Park Bo Gum. It drew major attention from fans and media alike.

Even before the main event, CELINE held a private welcome party for Taehyung on July 4. It was a celebration of his return after months of military service. That night, Taehyung stayed out late enjoying the festivities.

However, in a show of dedication to his fans, he went live on Weverse the very next morning. Barely awake, he appeared just to greet ARMY and share his excitement. With the Paris schedule now complete, fans are hopeful that Taehyung will take time to rest and recover.

