War 2 Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer is an espionage that doesn't thrill

Plot

A shady organization called Kaali, made up of anonymous members from countries like India, Pakistan, China, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, aims to topple political leaders and install their own puppets. Their next target is India’s prime minister. Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), once a R&AW agent, now works as a freelance operative. Kaali recruits him to join their cause, testing his mental strength to ensure his loyalty. Vikram (Jr NTR) is tasked with tracking Kabir down. Meanwhile, Kavya Luthra (Kiara Advani), an Indian aviation officer with a complicated past with Kabir, has her own personal vendetta.

Why did Kabir leave R&AW? What past does he have with Kavya? Can R&AW tackle Kaali and save the Indian Prime Minister from being compromised? To get answers to these questions, watch War 2

What Works for War 2

War 2 is a visual treat. The cinematography is stunning, with sleek shots of exotic locations that pop off the screen. The background score is riveting. The music shines, especially with tracks like Aavan Jaavan and Janaab-e-Aali. These songs aren’t just catchy; their melodies are woven into the film’s score, creating some of the movie’s best moments. A couple of twists land well, keeping you guessing for a bit. The performances are solid, and the cast looks fantastic, adding to the film’s glossy appeal. The action scenes are slick, and the production design feels top-notch. If you’re here for style, War 2 delivers in spades.

What Doesn’t Work for War 2

The story feels flat. Despite the grand setup, it never grabs you. The stakes should feel sky-high in an espionage thriller, but they don’t. You’re left wondering why you should care. At nearly three hours, the film drags. It could’ve easily been trimmed by 30 minutes without losing anything. The surprise cameos fall flat and don’t add much. The globe-trotting aspect, hopping between countries, feels confusing. You lose track of where you are and why it matters. The conflict lacks depth, and the film often feels like a string of montages stitched together with no real emotional pull. For a thriller, it’s oddly unengaging. The screenplay needed more focus to make the conspiracy feel urgent.

Performances in War 2

Hrithik Roshan is the heart of the film. He looks incredible and plays Kabir with restraint, letting subtle expressions do the heavy lifting. His maniacal laugh is chilling and adds a layer of menace. Jr NTR owns the screen with his intensity. His commanding presence makes Vikram a worthy counterpart to Kabir. Kiara Advani is solid as Kavya but feels underused.

Ashutosh Rana, playing Colonel Luthra, is reliable as always, bringing gravitas to every scene he’s in. The other supporting cast holds their own. Watch out for a few new inclusions to the Spy Universe.

Final Verdict of War 2

War 2 is a mixed bag. It’s a visual spectacle with a strong cast, great music, and a few exciting moments. The film’s vibe is cool, and the action is polished. But the bland story and lack of gripping conflict hold it back. The stakes never feel high enough, and the long runtime doesn’t help. While it’s not a bad film, it’s not memorable either. If you go in expecting a tight, thrilling espionage tale, you might leave disappointed. War 2, at the end of the day, is style over substance.

War 2 plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

