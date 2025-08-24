Karan Johar lashes out at ‘insensitive and disgusting’ content from podcasters and astrologers: 'Spew venom...'

Karan Johar recently took to his social media handle to speak out against astrologers and podcasters who talk negatively about people in the film industry.

Karan Johar slams podcasters and astrologers for spreading negativity

Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories to express his displeasure with the growing trend of creating clickbait content for the sake of views.

Advertisement

The filmmaker penned, “While I have utmost respect for credible and respectable members of the media! One subculture of podcasters who have emerged from the woodworks... woods that no GPS can locate... they invite guests who have nothing to lose who haven't been invited since World War 2 and those guests spew venom.”

“They say the most disrespectful things about hardworking and legendary members of our fraternity!!!!! This needs to STOP!! Also, psychics and astrologers giving awful and scary revelations, even about peoples impending death is both insensitive and disgusting !!! Free speech? YES. CLICKBAIT for followers. NO,” he added.

See his post here:

Karan Johar’s work front

Karan Johar recently co-produced the movie Dhadak 2, which released in theatres on August 1, 2025. The social drama starring Triptii Dimri and Sidhant Chaturvedi is a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, which featured Kathir and Anandhi in the lead roles.

The spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018), the film featured the story of Neelesh Ahirwar and Vidhi Bharadwaj, two law college students who initially become friends when Vidhi helps Neelesh with his education.

Advertisement

Over time, the two fall in love, but trouble begins when Vidhi’s father finds out about this. As Neelesh belongs to an oppressed caste, their relationship is frowned upon, leading to tragic consequences. Whether the couple overcomes the obstacles to unite, forms the crux of the story.

In addition to the leads, Dhadak 2 features an ensemble cast that includes Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Deeksha Joshi, Vipin Sharma, Saad Bilgrami, Harish Khanna, and many more. The film was received positively by critics upon release.

Looking ahead, Karan Johar will be seen in a special appearance in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show is set to release on Netflix on September 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan kickstart shoot for Priyadarshan’s movie with pooja ceremony