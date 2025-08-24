Weapons Domestic Box Office 3rd Friday: Zach Cregger’s film starts week 3 with increased vigor due to surge in screen count; Adds USD 4.7 million

Weapons, directed by Zach Cregger and starring Julia Garner, Josh Brolin and others, started week 3 on an exceptional note, grossing USD 4.7 million. The movie released in 185 more theatres than it was already performing in, and this is thanks to its incredible word of mouth. The drop is under 40 percent from last Friday, indicating an exceptional hold. Post-Covid, only Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Sinners had a better 3rd Friday, but both are much bigger movies, budget-wise.

Weapons Grosses An Exceptional USD 4.7 Million On 3rd Friday In US-Canada; Heads For A USD 17 Million Weekend

With this performance, Weapons is now headed for a stellar USD 17 million third weekend, pushing its domestic total to an impressive USD 118 million by the end of Sunday. As of Friday, its cumulative gross stands at USD 105 million, continuing its strong run as one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year.

Weapons Is Showing Excellent Late Summer Legs, As Things Gradually Begin To Slow Down

The film's resilience at the box office comes despite a crowded late-summer release slate, further highlighting the film’s strong word of mouth and audience connect. Its third Friday gross places it among the top performers in recent memory for original, mid-budget horror-thrillers, a category that has struggled to find consistent success in the post-pandemic theatrical landscape.

Weapons Heads For A Lifetime In The North Of USD 150 Million In North America

Weapons continues to outperform projections, and its box office trend suggests that the film could push toward the USD 150 million mark domestically if it maintains momentum through Labor Day weekend and beyond. For director Zach Cregger, who previously found success with the horror sleeper Barbarian, Weapons marks another major milestone, solidifying his position as one of the most exciting genre filmmakers working today.

With Julia Garner and Josh Brolin leading a critically praised ensemble, and with audiences clearly turning out in strong numbers well into its third week, Weapons is fast becoming one of 2025’s biggest box office surprises.

Weapons In Theatres

