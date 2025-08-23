Why Was Emily in Paris Season 5 Filming Stopped? Assistant Director Diego Borella Meets Sudden End During Venice Hotel Shoot

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Emily in Paris’ assistant director, Diego Borella, has reportedly passed away at the age of 47. The filmmaker was said to have collapsed while filming the latest season of the Netflix show and was later pronounced dead.

Emily in Paris AD Diego Borella passes away

As reported by Italian local news outlets, including La Repubblica, Il Messaggero, and Corriere della Sera, Diego Borella died in Venice, Italy, on August 21, 2025, at 7 PM local time.

Reports state that the tragedy took place during preparations for a final scene inside Hotel Danieli in Venice. A local doctor reportedly confirmed that the filmmaker died from a sudden heart attack.

While the medical staff on set did their best to revive Borella, they were unable to save him. As per Il Messaggero, filming for Emily in Paris Season 5 has been halted by the makers owing to Diego’s passing.

Who is Diego Borella?

Borella was a respected Venetian professional who had trained in Rome, London, and New York. He had worked in the visual arts, films, and literature. The 47-year-old artist had been in Italy for the filming of Emily in Paris Season 5 in recent weeks.

Recently, the show's lead, Lily Collins, shared a few snapshots from the set.

See Lily Collins’s post:

More about Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is an American romantic comedy drama series created by Darren Star for Netflix. It follows the story of Emily Cooper, a Chicago-based aspiring marketing executive who lands a job in Paris to provide an American perspective to a French marketing firm.

The show explores how Emily navigates the challenges in her career, love life, and friendships. It premiered on the OTT platform on October 2, 2020.

In September 2024, Emily in Paris was renewed for a 5th season, which is currently slated to begin streaming on December 18, 2025.

