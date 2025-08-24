Mahavatar Narsimha 5th Saturday Hindi Box Office: Hombale's devotional animation grows by 150 percent; Collects Rs 2.75 crore net

Hombale Films' Mahavatar Narsimha, grew by a phenomenal 150 percent at the India box office for the Hindi version, from what it collected on its 5th Friday. After crossing Rs 150 crore on its 5th Friday, the total collections of the movie after Saturday night sit at Rs 153.30 crore net. By the end of the weekend, the devotional movie directed by Ashwin Kumar, will be sitting at a number of around Rs 156.50 crore. By the end of the 5th week, the movie will positively be sitting at Rs 160 crore net.

Mahavatar Narsimha Braves Competition Every Week; Adds Rs 2.75 Crore Net To Hindi Tally On 5th Saturday

Mahavatar Narsimha has braved Indian as well as Hollywood biggies. The word of mouth of the movie has been simply exceptional and that's showing in the collections even after 5 weeks. The collections of the movie on 5th Saturday are pretty similar to what it collected on the 1st Saturday and this is proof of what good word of mouth can do to your film. Many films like War 2 and Coolie were affected by mixed to negative word of mouth, and it can be seen in their trickling down collections after a decent and bumper start respectively.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Are As Under

Weeks/Days India Net Collections (Hindi) Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore Week 4 Rs 21.95 crore 5th Friday Rs 1.10 crore 5th Saturday Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 153.30 crore net in 30 days

Weeks/Days

Note: The collections exclude 3D handling charges

Mahavatar Narsimha Is One Of The Most Profitable Movies Of 2025

Mahavatar Narsimha's total worldwide collections are at around Rs 260 crore, and it will soon cross Sitaare Zameen Par to emerge as the year's 5th highest grossing movie so far. If we count the 3D charges, it already has become the 5th highest grossing movie of the year. The costs of Mahavatar Narsimha are just Rs 35 crore including print and publicity. The profits for the movie, including the non-theatrical rights will be well over Rs 150 crore.

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theatres

