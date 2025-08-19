EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone allots 100 days for next with Allu Arjun and Atlee; Begins shoot in November

Allu Arjun and Atlee are busy shooting for one of the biggest films of Indian Cinema, presently addressed as AA22xA6. Touted to be one-of-its kind alternate reality film, AA22xA6 is mounted on a humongous budget, and the producers have got an international crew on board to design the action, and visuals of the film. The makers have roped in a stellar cast alongside Allu Arjun with Deepika Padukone as a female lead along with Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.

Advertisement

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Deepika Padukone is all set to start shooting for her next with Allu Arjun and Atlee from the month of November. “Deepika Padukone has begun prep for the film, and is expected to join the set in the month November 2025. She has allotted 100 days for the film shoot, and is expected to can dramatic and action-packed sequences through the journey. It’s Deepika Padukone like never before along with Allu Arjun. The team has designed a special look of a warrior as also weapons for Deepika’s character,” revealed a source.

We hear that the film is a one-of-its-kind parallel universe film featuring Allu Arjun in a triple role with multiple looks. As reported by Pinkvilla before, AA22xA6 is the most technologically advanced film of Indian Cinema, and the film is set in two distinct world, including an alternate universe like Avatar. “AA22xA6 will be shot until September 2026, and the makers are aiming to bring it on the big screen towards the second half of 2027. Allu Arjun has blocked his calendar exclusively for Atlee’s next and is passionately giving it all to the most prestigious film of his career,” the source added.

Advertisement

Talking of Deepika Padukone, the actress is expected to shoot for her part in King with Shah Rukh Khan from October. “King and Atlee’s next will mark the first two shoots for DP after becoming a mother. She will be juggling between the two projects from the end of 2026,” the source concluded.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Shimit Amin team up for Captain India; Film to be shot in India and Morocco