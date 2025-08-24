Box Office: War 2 set to defeat Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5 & Raid 2, to emerge 3rd biggest grosser of 2025 in Hindi

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, has completed 11 days at the box office. Here's a look at the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2025 and where War 2 stands.

War 2 to take the 3rd spot, will remain behind Chhaava and Saiyaara

War 2 kick-started its box office run with Rs 28 crore. The movie wrapped its extended opening week at Rs 147.75 and crossed the Rs 150 crore net mark on Day 9. With Rs 6 crore coming on the 2nd Sunday, the total cume of War 2 now stands at Rs 163.75 crore net.

The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film is all set to surpass the lifetime theatrical cumes of Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Housefull 5 in a couple of days. The spy actioner will emerge as the third biggest grosser of Hindi cinema in 2025 very soon. War 2 will settle at the third spot and will only be behind the monstrous blockbusters, Chhaava and Saiyaara.

Given the humongous cost of production, War 2 is a major loss-maker. The movie suffered due to poor marketing and dull word-of-mouth. It turned out to be a huge flop for Yash Raj Films in recent years.

Highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2025 at Hindi box office:

Rank Movie India Net Collections (Hindi) 1 Chhaava Rs 555 crore 2 Saiyaara Rs 325 crore (est.) 3 Housefull 5 Rs 167 crore 4 Raid 2 Rs 165.50 crore 5 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 165 crore 6 War 2 Rs 163.75 crore (11 days) 7 Sky Force Rs 109.50 crore 8 Sikandar Rs 100 crore 9 Kesari 2 Rs 90.25 crore 10 Jaat Rs 85 crore

The Hrithik Roshan starrer is heading for a finish of around Rs 175 crore to Rs 185 crore net at the Indian box office.

War 2 in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

