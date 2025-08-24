Box Office: Coolie nears the Rs 300 crore club in India; Rajinikanth starrer witnesses good surge in the second weekend

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan, is near the Rs 300 crore mark in India.

Coolie adds Rs 30.50 crore to the tally in 2nd weekend, nears Rs 300 crore mark

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie debuted with Rs 75.50 crore on the opening day. The Rajinikanth movie wrapped its extended opening week at Rs 261.50 crore. It further added Rs 30.50 crore to the tally, with Rs 13 crore coming on 2nd Sunday.

The total cume of Coolie now stands at Rs 292 crore at the Indian box office. The movie will zoom past the Rs 300 crore mark in a couple of days and is looking to end the theatrical journey around the Rs 320 crore mark in India.

The Day Wise India Box Office Collection of Coolie is as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 75.50 cr. Friday Rs. 63.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 46.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 40.50 cr. Monday Rs. 13.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs 5.50 cr. Friday Rs 6.25 cr. Saturday Rs 11.25 crore Sunday Rs 13 crore (est) Total Rs 292 crore gross in 11 days

The movie performed best in its home turf Tamil Nadu. However, Coolie lost its grip soon after the opening weekend. It has definitely led the clash with War 2, but didn't perform on the expected lines. The distributors are likely to face the losses.

Coolie in cinemas

Coolie is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

