Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha does the unthinkable in fifth weekend, hits Rs 156 crore in 31 days

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, continues its strong run at the box office. It recorded another solid weekend, showing a phenonmenal box office trend. The mytho-feature is performing like a true blockbuster and is racing towards an unthinkable final cume at the Hindi box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha nets Rs 6.85 crore in 5th weekend

Presented by Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha debuted with around Rs 1.35 crore on the opening day. It wrapped its opening week at Rs 29 crore, followed by Rs 50 crore in the second week. It further collected Rs 48.50 crore in the third week and Rs 21.95 crore in the fourth week.

As per estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha netted Rs 1.10 crore on the second Friday, followed by strong Rs 2.50 crore on the second Saturday and an impressive Rs 3 crore on the second Sunday. The total cume of Mahavatar Narsimha stands at Rs 156.30 crore net in 31 days of theatrical run at the Hindi box office.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Are As Under

Weeks/Days India Net Collections (Hindi) Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore Week 4 Rs 21.95 crore 5th Friday Rs 1.10 crore 5th Saturday Rs 2.75 crore 5th Sunday Rs 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 156.30 crore net in 31 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D handling charges

The animated movie is holding up tight despite the release of War 2 and Coolie at the Hindi box office. It is even faring better than Coolie: The Powerhouse in Hindi.

Mahavatar Narsimha is now heading towards the Rs 200 crore mark in Hindi alone. However, it will have to show surreal trends in the coming weeks as well to achieve this monstrous figure.

Mahavatar Narsimha in cinemas

Mahavatar Narsimha is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

