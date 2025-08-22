What is Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth? Indian cricketer's income in 2025 is...

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life has been in the spotlight ever since he and his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, got divorced. Their separation became a public spectacle, sparking a huge discussion. It was reported that Yuzvendra was expected to pay a large amount as alimony to Dhanashree. Amidst the rumors, many people became curious about Chahal's wealth and income.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Net Worth

According to ET Now, Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth is estimated to be ₹45 crore. His wealth primarily comes from his IPL earnings, government salary, and brand endorsements.

Representing Punjab Kings in the IPL, he secured a substantial Rs 18 crore contract for the 2022 season. Over his IPL career, Chahal has accumulated Rs 31.2 crore in 12 seasons.

Also, Chahal holds a government job as an Income Tax Officer, a position he obtained in 2018, which provides him with a monthly salary ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

What Does Yuzvendra Chahal Own?

Chahal resides in a luxurious home in Gurgaon, estimated to be worth around Rs 25 crore. The house features modern interiors, spacious halls, wooden staircases, and ambient lighting. His garage includes luxury cars such as a Porsche Cayenne S, a Rolls-Royce, and a Lamborghini Centenario.

Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth of Rs 45 crore reflects both his sporting achievements and his strategic financial decisions.

About His Separation from Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have officially divorced. They completed the necessary legal proceedings, including the final hearing and other formalities, at the Bandra Family Court on February 20. Their divorce attracted public attention due to the alleged rift between them. Both have stopped following each other on social media and have had no contact since their separation.

In a recent interview, Dhanashree recalled the emotional moment when they were signing the divorce papers in court. She shared that she was crying while signing the documents, even though she understood what was happening. She also addressed the controversy surrounding Yuzvendra wearing a "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" T-shirt.

Following the separation, rumors surfaced about Yuzvendra being in a relationship with RJ Mahvash. However, both Chahal and Mahvash have claimed that they are just good friends.

