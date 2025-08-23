Kobe Bryant Movie to Hit Screens Soon? All We Know About Biographical Project Based on Basketball Star

Warner Bros. has announced a movie based on the life of Kobe Bryant to be officially in the works. The film titled With the 8th Pick is currently in the early stages of production, and hence, details about the plot and the cast members have not yet been revealed. With the announcement of the legendary NBA player’s life unfolding on the big screens, the fans are highly anticipating the makers dropping the release date soon.

Apart from the plot, the audience also wonders who could play the role of the late LA Lakers star. The fans believe that either Michael B. Jordan or Mahershala Ali would do justice to the portrayal.

Kobe Bryant’s biography to hit the screens soon

As for the updates about the movie, Deadline reported that no director has yet taken the chair behind the camera for the project. As for the plot, nothing is confirmed, but the reports state that the story will be from the point of view of Josh Nash, the General Manager of the New Jersey Nets, as well as John Calipari, the incoming coach, who would want to sign Bryant.

In his real life, the athlete was more inclined toward playing for the Lakers than the Nets. Bryant was a fan of the Lakers team, and also, his Adidas deal would have been more beneficial for him with his collaboration with his team.

However, what the film wants to explore is whether Bryant had been Calipari’s pick, how it would have changed the course of the NBA forever. The makers are also planning to add some thriller elements into the movie, for the fans to be hooked to the screens till the end.

As for the cast members, Jordan and Mahershala Ali are speculated to be the front-runners for the role. Following his brilliant performances in Creed and Sinner, the viewers would want to see the actor taking on Bryant’s role.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning star, Ali, could also pull off the biographical role brilliantly. Further details about the movie will be rolled out soon.

