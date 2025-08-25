Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Ep 1-2 Review: YoonA eats up romcom once again, Lee Chae Min makes strong start

500 years in the past, under the rule of a tyrannical King, a modern woman named Yeon Ji Young finds herself as the lead royal chef of Lee Heon. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty promises a return of fun K-drama days with YoonA making a return to the genre that she rightfully rules, romcom. Lee Chae Min picks up the sword laid down by Park Sung Hoon, swooping in with his youthful energy.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty tells the story of a timeslip to the Joseon Dynasty where the dominating rule of King Lee Heon gets interrupted by the arrival of a woman from the future. Yeon Ji Young, after winning a French cooking competition with a 100,000 Euros prize money, tries returning to her home country of South Korea, only to get transported back in time, ensuing chaos and almost losing her life. The opening scenes of the present day appear to have taken major inspiration from the famed Netflix variety show, Culinary Class Wars. Meanwhile, her drop into the past seems to be right out of the Crash Landing on You book of romance.

The presence of YoonA on screen is quite natural, as she fits right back into the role of a confused woman traveling back in time. She’s domineering, gobbling down the dialogue and the magic of her cooking prowess with ease. On the other hand, it takes us the first episode to palate the placement of Lee Chae Min as the ruthless King. So far, he’s been spilling chocolate boy charm. The comedy is lighthearted, and no over-the-top or forced dialogue has made us cringe so far.

Should you watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty?

It’s a definitive yes from our end! The show seems to have taken on a high-quality approach, especially in the constantly flipping sageuk and modern-day settings. The food shots have been very well done, aptly reimagined to show the importance of various cuisines and techniques. Naming the episodes with the dishes served by the chef is another detail that has made us excited for what’s to come in the future.

