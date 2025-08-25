Box Office: War 2 hits the Rs 250 crore mark in India; Hrithik Roshan & NTR film grosses Rs 22 crore in second weekend

YRF Spy Universe's latest film, War 2, disappointed with its underwhelming box office run. The movie, starring two A-listers, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, along with Kiara Advani, couldn't gain the traction due to poor word-of-mouth and end up being a loss maker for the studio.

War 2 surpasses Rs 250 crore mark in India

Advertisement

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 kicked off its theatrical run with Rs 59 crore on its opening day in India. The spy action drama further collected Rs 67 crore in the second day, followed by Rs 38 crore and Rs 36 crore in the third and fouth days, respectively. The movie wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 125 crore and then crashed on the first Monday.

War 2 wrapped its extended opening week of 8 days at Rs 156 crore net in Hindi. The movie entered the second weekend by grossing Rs 4.25 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 8.50 crore on Saturday. As per estimates, it added Rs 9.50 crore to the tally on its second Sunday, bringing the total cume to Rs 253.25 crore gross in India.

The Day Wise Gross India Collections Of War 2 Are Are Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 9.50 crore Tuesday Rs 10.50 crore Wednesday Rs 6 crore Thursday Rs 5 crore Friday Rs 4.25 crore Saturday Rs 8.50 crore Sunday Rs 9.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 253.25 crore gross in 11 days

The Hrithik Roshan starrer crossed the Rs 250 crore gross mark on its 11th day in India. It is now heading towards an end in the range of Rs 270 crore to Rs 285 crore gross, depending on how it holds post the relese of Param Sundari on the coming weekend.

Advertisement

War 2 in cinemas

War 2 is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: War 2 set to defeat Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5 & Raid 2, to emerge 3rd biggest grosser of 2025 in Hindi