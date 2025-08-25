In Pics: Fast and Furious fame JJ Perry joins forces with Indian stunt team for 45-day action extravaganza in Yash’s Toxic

Yash starrer Toxic is currently in production and is slated to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026. The makers have now unveiled pictures from the set, featuring action director JJ Perry, who has given 45 days of shoot dates with an all-Indian action team.

JJ Perry shoots for Yash starrer Toxic

JJ Perry highlighted why he chose to work with Indian talent instead of bringing in an international team. The filmmaker emphasized his admiration for the team, describing them as ‘world-class.’

Perry said, “This Indian crew is world-class. That’s precisely why I chose to work with them. We’re tackling a major sequence right now, and I’m super stoked about taking this on. It’s a challenge, but I love a great challenge, and this team is meeting it head-on. We’re here to push boundaries together, and that’s what filmmaking is.”

Looking ahead, JJ Perry mentioned that he has been a fan of Indian cinema, calling it creative and bold. The filmmaker added, “In my 35 years of doing this, I’ve worked in 39 countries. I’m a fan of Indian cinema; it’s creative, artistic, and bold. Geetu has great vision, and everyone from cinematographer Rajeev Ravi to the production designer and art team has been fantastic.”

Who is JJ Perry?

JJ Perry is an American action director, actor, and stuntman known for his work in various Hollywood films. He has worked as an action choreographer in films such as Fast & Furious, John Wick, and Day Shift.

Moreover, the filmmaker recently directed the flick Afterburn, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi venture with Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, and Olga Kurylenko in lead roles.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a Kannada-English bilingual gangster period flick. The upcoming movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Yash.

Initially, the film was expected to hit theaters on April 10, 2025, but due to production delays, the movie was postponed to coincide with Ugadi 2026.

Toxic features Yash in the lead role, with Kiara Advani likely playing the romantic lead. Apart from them, the movie also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Darell D'Silva, Akshay Oberoi, and more in pivotal roles.

