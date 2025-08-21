EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks with Su From So director for a horror comedy with KVN Productions

Ajay Devgn is among the busiest actors of the Indian Film Industry with a formidable line-up in hand for the coming two years. The actor is presently shooting for Ranger with director Jagan Shakti, and then moves on to shoot for two of his cult franchises – Drishyam 3 and Golmaal FIVE. Both the films are in the writing stage, and scheduled to go on floors in October and January, respectively. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learn that Ajay Devgn is in active discussions with the director of recent Kannada blockbuster, Su From So.

According to sources close to the development, Ajay Devgn is in talks with JP Tuminadu for a horror comedy to be produced by KVN Productions. “Ajay Devgn is always open to hear stories from creators all across, and he has loved the idea presented to him by JP Tuminadu. He has asked the filmmaker to come back with a full script, and the next meeting will take place in a month’s time. Ajay has not been a part of a proper horror comedy, and this one falls right in the zone that he was on the lookout for,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will be produced by KVN Productions, and the makers are aiming to take it on floors in the first half of 2026. “KVN Production is making two films in Hindi – one is Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, and the second is an untitled horror comedy with Ajay Devgn in the lead. The banner is looking to expand in Hindi, and the two films will mark their full-length foray into the Hindi Film Industry,” the source added.

For those unaware, KVN is also producing the Yash led Toxic, which is slated for an Eid 2026 release. According to sources, the first half of Toxic is locked on the edit table and the makers are currently shooting for the key moments of the second half. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

