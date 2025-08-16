EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora on her broken marriage with Arbaaz Khan: 'It came to a point where we decided...'

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways officially in 2016. The couple have a son named Arhaan, and both are co-parenting their kid by simultaneously leading separate lives. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she described her idea of love and expressed how she is "hopeless and loyal" in love. She then reflected on her broken marriage with Arbaaz and mentioned how people judged her decision.

Malaika Arora on her broken relationship with Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora told Pinkvilla, "I would have loved for my marriage to be forever, but that didn't happen. But that doesn't mean I have lost faith in love, or that doesn't mean what I have done is a huge mistake. It doesn't mean I could have changed the course of my life, no! Things that have been meant to happen, happened."

She continued, "There were many situations where one tries to work on things to make sure something good comes out. But I think it came to a point where we decided that ye nahi chalne wala hai. (This is not going to work)."

Malaika explained, "People think it's wrong to put yourself first. 'How can you put yourself first? You have to put your child, family first.' What is wrong or harm about putting yourself first?"

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa fame pointed out how it is said to love yourself first before loving someone else. She disclosed, "At that point, I needed to be happy before trying to work anything else out or making anybody else happy; I was not happy."

She remembered how people had opinions and called her decision "selfish." She took a jibe at them, saying, "That may be selfish to you. I did what I felt. It is hard for people to understand how can you put yourself first. Yes, I did. That decision today has helped me to be a better person. I have become more at ease with myself, I'm in a happier space. Not just that, my kid is in a much better and happier space. I don't think he would have wanted to be in a space where things are not conducive."

She stated that she and Arbaaz Khan moved separate ways, but maintained the core essence of their son and decorum with their families. She shared that she is now in a happier and better place. She revealed that she wasn't in a good space earlier.

When asked if co-parenting is easy, she replied, "It has its challenges for sure. It's very important to find its balance. I cannot sit down here and say, it's the easiest thing on planet earth. No, it is not. Every day through co-parenting, you have to navigate but after all these years, we have found a good balance."

Further, Malaika mentioned how her son Arhaan is now grown up and is 22 years old. She shared that her son knows what things he should talk to his mother and what things he can talk to his father. She mentioned how they have clear boundaries now.

