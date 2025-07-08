BTS' V and Bae Suzy's visual chemistry in Paris PICS earns call for K-drama together, 'book them in a show immediately'

BTS member V and Bae Suzy in one frame in 2025? Who might have thought about it, and yet here we are! Their recent appearance at the Paris Fashion Week as Celine's brand ambassadors broke the internet. Fans gushed over their good looks and their interaction with each other.

On July 8 IST, Suzy posted some photos with V from their dine-out session, and it's nothing short of a fairytale, making fans manifest their on-screen pairing.

Advertisement

BTS' V and Suzy turn heads at Celine event of Paris Fashion Week

The Celine global ambassadors, V and Suzy, made a stylish appearance at Celine's 2026 Spring/Summer show, which was held in Paris on July 6 (local time). Suzy opted for a cool all-black look, featuring a shirt, mini set, and high boots.

V, on the other hand, sported oihy grey coat-style shirt with a pattern of red, black, and yellow. He paired it with dark grey trousers and golden accessories.

After the event, they hung out together with Park Bo Gum, where their undeniable chemistry was on full display.

BTS' V and Suzy lock eyes at Paris restaurant, fans demand drama together

The BTS member and Suzy switched black and grey outfit colours for their dine-out session. They exude their classic charm even in relatively casual outfits. In the recent pictures shared by Suzy, she and V were seen sweetly looking at each other and making several aegyo (cute) poses. Fans gushed over their overflowing chemistry, saying, "Book them in a show immediately."

Advertisement

Many fans wrote comments saying that they were waiting for the day our V could work with South Korea's sweetheart, Suzy. According to them, the photos look straight out of a K-drama, and they are manifesting for it to happen in real life soon. The duo also stunned with their good looks, calling it a "fantastic visual treat."

Overall, the unexpected interaction between the artists received great love from both their fandoms, without any hate being directed at either.

It's heartwarming to see healthy fan enthusiasm that uplifts rather than bring others down.

ALSO READ: BTS' V surpasses Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish as the most impactful global music influencer, check TOP 5 list