Who is Rajat Bedi? All we know about Koi Mil Gaya and Chalbaaz actor making a comeback in Ba***ds of Bollywood

Rajat Bedi will return to the screens. Once known for pulling out villainous tricks in the movies, the actor is set to make a comeback with Aryan Khan’s directorial, Ba***ds of Bollywood. The new preview of the Netflix show was dropped on Wednesday, wherein fans caught a glimpse of Bedi and expressed their excitement on social media.

The actor also took to his social media account to announce his presence in the new series.

Who is Rajat Bedi?

The name Rajat Bedi brings nostalgia since he is popularly known to play antagonists in the movies. Having stayed out of the spotlight for a long time, the actor has yet again stepped up on the center stage.

Bedi, born on January 1, 1970, has been linked to the film industry since childhood, as he is the son of the popular filmmaker Narendra Bedi.

The actor entered into the world of films back in 1998. He made his debut with the movie 2001: Do Hazaar Ek. While the movie could not make wonders at the box office, Rajat got another chance to prove himself worthy of the films.

In 2003, Bedi got his big break with the Hrithik Roshan starrer, Koi… Mil Gaya. The actor gained fame by portraying the character of Raj Saxena, who would often bully Roshan’s Rohit Mehra.

Soon, the movie star stepped out of the hindi film industry and went on to appear in regional pieces. Bedi last appeared in the 2023’s Telugu film Ahimsa, and later that year, he also starred in the Punjabi movie Gol Gappe.

Cast of Ba***ds of Bollywood

In addition to Rajat Bedi, Ba***ds of Bollywood will also star Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, and Bobby Deol. Moreover, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh will also make cameo appearances in some of the episodes.

Ba***ds of Bollywood will be available to stream on Netflix from September 18.

