Akshay Kumar is ‘Bollywood’s Mohanlal’, says Priyadarshan as he confirms Haiwaan is Oppam remake and Malayalam superstar’s cameo

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has begun shooting his next Hindi film Haiwaan in Kochi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles and is the official remake of his 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam. Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the thriller also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher.

Advertisement

Mohanlal to appear in a special cameo

Speaking to OnManorama during the shoot in Panampilly Nagar, Priyadarshan confirmed that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who played the lead role in Oppam, will be part of Haiwaan. The director revealed, “His character will definitely be a surprise to the audience.” Mohanlal’s cameo adds a unique connection between the original film and its Hindi remake.

While discussing his frequent collaborations with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan praised the actor and said, “It’s all about comfort. For me, he is Bollywood’s Mohanlal.” The filmmaker has previously worked with Akshay in several successful films and highlighted their strong understanding as the reason behind their repeated partnerships.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years

Haiwaan also brings back the popular on-screen pairing of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The two last worked together in Tashan (2008) and earlier appeared in hits like Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Yeh Dillagi (1994). Their reunion is one of the highlights of the film and has already created buzz among fans.

Advertisement

On the first day of shooting, Akshay Kumar shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media. In the clip, he is seen holding the clapboard while joking with Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan. Wearing a T-shirt with “Saint” written on it, Akshay sparked a lighthearted moment when Priyadarshan joked that Saif should wear the “Saint” shirt while Akshay should be called the Haiwaan.

Akshay captioned the video, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan. Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan. Starting the shoot with my favourite captain Priyadarshan sir. Great to be working with Saif after 18 years.”

After wrapping the Kochi schedule, the production will move to Vagamon, Ooty, and Mumbai. With Priyadarshan directing, Akshay and Saif leading the cast, and Mohanlal making a cameo, Haiwaan is shaping up as one of the most anticipated Hindi thrillers of the year.

ALSO READ: Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan kickstart shoot for Priyadarshan’s movie with pooja ceremony