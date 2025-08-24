'Aishwarya Rai almost stepped away, Satish and I went to her home...': Anil Kapoor reveals behind-the-scenes drama from Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor marked the 25th anniversary of his 2000 film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai on Instagram on August 24, 2025, sharing a collage of film pictures and a heartfelt caption. The post remembered co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and paid tribute to his long-time friend and director Satish Kaushik. “Hamara Dil Aapke Paas hai. Looking back at Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai as it completes 25 years, my heart is filled with memories of my dearest friend Satish Kaushik,” Kapoor wrote.

Kapoor’s Instagram message also explains how Aishwarya joined the project. “I still remember how Aishwarya became a part of this special journey. While we were shooting Taal, I was struck by her incredible talent and suggested her name to Naidu Saab and Satish ji. At first, there were some reservations, but once Satish saw her on set, he was convinced. The rest, as they say, is history.”

Why Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai still connects with audiences

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai dealt with heavy themes uncommon in mainstream films of its time. The drama explored trauma, r*pe, single parenting and the search for love amid obligations. Aishwarya Rai played Preeti, a survivor rebuilding her life, while Anil Kapoor essayed Avinash, a caring man who supports her. Sonali Bendre and the late Satish Kaushik held important roles in the story. The film combined sensitive subject matter with familiar Bollywood elements, which helped it connect with both critics and audiences.

Here’s how Aishwarya almost left the film

Anil Kapoor recalled a tense moment before shooting began. “Ironically, just before shooting began, Aishwarya had some concerns and almost stepped away. Satish and I went to her home, had a heartfelt conversation, and thankfully, she decided to stay on board. And I'm so glad she did, because her performance was phenomenal and the film went on to become a super hit, loved by both the trade and the audience.”

Satish Kaushik, who directed and shared a close bond with Kapoor for over 35 years, passed away in 2023. Kapoor’s message reiterated that loss: “Grateful for the memories, the magic we created, and for my friend Satish, whom I miss dearly every day #HamaraDilAapkePaasHai.”

