Malaika Arora on being raised by single mother and taking care of her sister: 'I became responsible before my time' — EXCLUSIVE

Malaika Arora is among the renowned actresses of the industry, who has carved a special space in the hearts of the audience. However, before her journey began in the showbiz, Malaika hailed from a humble middle-class family where her mother was a single parent. Malaika shared exclusively with Pinkvilla that during her childhood, her mother was the provider for the house, and she was the responsible elder sister of her younger sister, Amrita Arora.

Malaika Arora on being responsible at a young age

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora opened up on the struggles she faced in her childhood as she was raised by a single parent. She shared, "Because of my mom working, it made me extra responsible. At a very young age, I felt I was in a situation where I had to be responsible."

She continued, "I became the person who was taking care of my sister (Amrita Arora), and I became responsible way before my time."

Malaika Arora on childhood struggles

Malaika Arora emphasized that when she started earning at the age of 17, she was focused only on earning, saving and investing. When asked if this was because she was raised by a single mother, Malaika agreed, saying, "Probably. I think you grow up with certain insecurities."

Recalling her mother's struggles, the actress shared, "Not that we lacked anything. My mom worked very hard and made sure she gave us everything under the sun. Whether it was education, food on the table, clothes to wear, or anything. She never ever said that you can't. However difficult it may have been but she never said you can't have this. She did it all on her own. She worked, brought us up, put us through school, college, everything."

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge explained, "I guess that sort of grit, determination, or strength I have got from her. I have learned and been imbibed from her. I think I have pretty much grown up as a child to a woman, seeing how she has led her life."

Malaika mentioned that because of the circumstances, she often felt the need to do more. She mentioned how she wanted to be a daughter whom everybody relied on.

When asked if she ever had a difficult journey, the diva agreed that there were times when she felt like taking a backseat, but also realized that she has a responsibility.

She said, "I can't put my feet up and say 'Are muje kaam nahi karna (I don't want to work). That liberty toh hai hi nahi (There's no liberty)."

Malaika expressed that she does not have ancestral property and will have to work hard to achieve her goals. She shared her disappointment with people who comment on her lifestyle, noting that they fail to realize how much effort is required to maintain a certain way of living, manage a household, and ensure everything is taken care of. She emphasized that people often see only the glamorous aspects, overlooking the hardships involved.

